CLEVELAND — In this time of giving, there are some people who are going above and beyond to make sure everyone has a joyful holiday.

At Artemus Ward Elementary, Christmas is catered by the school.

Even parents spread good cheer to classrooms, dropping off gifts for unexpecting students and allowing them to experience the true joy of the season.

One teacher, though, is on a mission to make sure every child goes home with a gift.

“We have over 550 kids, some of those kids don't get Christmas at home so we try to provide that for them here at our school,” Jeff Szwagulak, physical education teacher, said.

For four years, Szwagulak has raised money, bought gifts and made sure no child spends Christmas without a new gift to call their own.

Some people call him Santa but kids at the school know him as “Swag.”

“My family is the reason why I started this, the tradition of giving back,” Szwagulak said.

His program is called “Every Kid Deserves a Christmas,” it’s a simple name with a lot of leg work behind it.

This year, thanks to $5,000 raised and countless donations, the gifts got bigger and the reactions even better.

New bikes, Cavs gear and so many other gifts were donated by Toys for Tots, Huntington Capital Markets, Five Below and other organizations to make sure the children at Artemus Ward have the best holiday.

“You can just see on their faces that it was just something completely unexpected,” Chris Myslenski, principal, said.

Every student takes home two to three gifts and carries something else the Principal Myslenski can’t help but notice: a smile.

“With all of what our children go through, to just ensure that each and every one gets some sort of celebration and some sort of joy out of a gift is absolutely amazing.”

The whole staff says that’s what this season is all about, putting a bow on Christmas.

Even after months of work, Szwagulak says it really comes down to one thing.

“I would say joy, the holiday season just brings me joy, just to be able to give back.”

RELATED: The magical holiday mailbox of Hudson

RELATED: Here's what's happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend: Dec. 20-22

RELATED: Were you good this year? Check the 'official Naughty or Nice List'

RELATED: Santa's reindeer get OK from vet to make journey around the world

RELATED: A small Ohio town's special Christmas tradition