'I hope she gets better' | 6-year-old Fannett girl using lemonade stand to raise money for toddler battling leukemia

NEDERLAND, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett recently opened a lemonade stand and has raised more than $1,000 to help a toddler in need.

Aspen Manuel started her own lemonade stand to help raise money for Madison Jackson. Jackson is a 3-year-old girl who is battling leukemia.

"I made $1,300," Aspen Manuel said. "I know she has leukemia. So, I knew she was really sick. So, I asked my dad if I could help her, and he said yes."

Aspen Manuel's family knows Jackson through friends of friends. They heard about the 3-year-old's battle and the financial strain it was having on her family.

"The trips back and forth to Houston are getting expensive for her parents, and also the chemo treatments are expensive,” Chris Manuel, Aspen Manuel's father, said. “So, we're trying to raise money for Madison Jackson."

Chris Manuel said he is proud of his daughter. He said they try to teach their kids the value of giving back.

"We also try to teach them to help somebody today, because tomorrow we might need help," Chris Manuel said.

Aspen Manuel's custom lemonade stand was built by her grandfather. It is made entirely out of recycled and recovered materials.

The stand also is portable, so the father and daughter can take their sales on the road. Aspen Manuel plans to continue serving lemonade on the weekends until Jackson's benefit fundraiser.

"I hope she gets better, and she gets well soon, so that we can have like sleepovers," Aspen Manuel said

The fundraiser will be held at the Nederland Knights of Columbus Hall on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. However, donations are still needed.

For those who like to help Jackson and her family there are several ways to donate:

Mail a check donation to P.O. box 953, Nederland, TX 77627 Make the check out to SETXCOH and write "Madi" on memo line

Text MADIJACKSON to 44321

Go online to www.southeasttexascircleofhope.com Click on "Donate" then select "Madi Jackson Benefit"

Go to any Neches Federal Credit Union and donate to account 59432-13 Write "Madi Jackson Benefit" in memo



