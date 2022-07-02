103-year-old WWII veteran receives 1,000 birthday cards

World War II veteran, Orland Phillips turned 103 years young over the weekend.

VIRGINIA, USA — Birthdays are always a big deal.

We love receiving heartfelt gifts, even if it's a simple card wishing us a happy birthday.

For one man, you can take one card and multiply it by more than 1,000!

World War II veteran, Orland Phillips turned 103 years young over the weekend. His daughter, Mary, thought it would be really nice if Orland received 103 cards for his birthday.

So, Mary asked on social media for people to send her dad a card. That request was shared more than 500 times. And the 103 cards quickly grew to more than 1,000 from 45 states.

Orland says he appreciates each and every card he's received.

"I don't know what to think about all that many cards. I have been working on reading them. I read every one of them," said Orland.

"After this has happened, any time, we see anybody that is older we will definitely send them a card. We have seen requests before and this means so much, that we will definitely do that in the future," said Mary.

