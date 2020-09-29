Whataburger is jumping on the spicy chicken sandwich trend

The fast-food chain announced the release of two new menu items Tuesday.

TEXAS, USA — Spicy chicken sandwich lovers: Whataburger has a new menu item for you.

The fast-food chain has launches a spicy chicken sandwich for a limited time. Here's what Whataburger says is inside of it: Chicken filet, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo, finished with a toasted four-inch bun.

“We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this extremely flavorful new, limited-time sandwich," said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler.

The orange and white chain also released the "Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger."

"The burger has everything Whataburger fans love – double meat, double cheese and crispy bacon, plus the smooth, roasted heat of Hatch green chiles," says the company.

For more information about these new menu items, you can visit Whataburger's website.