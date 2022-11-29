West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2

The first 25 guests in line for the grand opening will get free pizza for one year.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County.

Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is excited to bring the Pizza Hut dining experience to West Orange,” Randy Bates, vice president of marketing, said.

The Pizza Hut is located at 3109 Edgar Brown Drive. It is the Flynn Restaurant Group’s newest restaurant in the greater Beaumont–Port Arthur area.

“We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives,” Bates said. We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer service to new guests in Orange County.”

Pizza Hut of West Orange features a “Hut Lane." That is a drive-thru pick-up window for customers on the go.

Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group nearby include Bridge City, Buna, Lumberton, and Vidor, in addition to three locations in Beaumont and two locations in Port Arthur.