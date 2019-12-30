A new restaurant is opening up in a building that used to house two other well-known places to eat in Beaumont's West End.

The Toasted Yolk is set to open at 6455 Phelan Boulevard January 23, the restaurant said in a video on its Facebook page.

The building is known to Southeast Texans for originally being The Black Eyed Pea, which closed in 2016 after the company declared bankruptcy. K-Bob's America's Kitchen opened in that location in July 2017, but closed in June 2019, The Beaumont Enterprise reported.

"It's set in stone, nothing can change that," staff said in the Facebook video. "We will be here."

The restaurant plans to serve both breakfast and lunch and will feature a private dining room.

"We will have a full bar as well to where you can enjoy any beverage you can think of," staff said. "Just come and relax and enjoy with your family."

The Toasted Yolk has already posted a job application on their Facebook page.

APPLY HERE | Job application for The Toasted Yolk

More on 12NewsNow.com...

Rotolo's Pizzeria in Beaumont permanently closed

Port Neches one step closer to new Tex-Mex restaurant on riverfront

Little Woodrow's may be able to keep popular outdoor patio

Beaumont's Outback Steakhouse to reopen its doors after Imelda

Black Eyed Pea doors have been closed for days

Black-Eyed Pea restaurants abruptly close