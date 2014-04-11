Texas Monthly released its 'Top 50 Best BBQ Joints' and these Houston-area eateries made the list!

One Houston-area restaurant made it in the top three.

HOUSTON — If there's one thing we know Texans crave, it's BBQ. Fitting for any occasion, a wedding, tailgating or just because — BBQ is a smoked staple you can devour any season.

Texas Monthly has done all of us Texans a favor by releasing its list of "Top 50 Best BBQ Joints" in Texas and to no surprise, eight Houston-area BBQ eateries made the list — one of them ranked third best in the state!

Texas Monthly said this year's list was put together by 32 Texas Monthly editorial staffers and three freelancers who visited 411 BBQ joints over eight weeks.

The is Texas Monthy's sixth Top 50 list since 1997.

List of Houston-area BBQ joints that made the list

Truth BBQ *ranked Top 3* — Truth BBQ opened in 2015, its first location in Brenham.

Opening hours: Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to sellout.

Blood Bros. BBQ — Blood Bros. BBQ first opened in 2018. The owners grew up together in Alief and share the same passion: good friends, good food and good times.

Opening hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to sellout; Open Thursdays from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

LJ's BBQ — LJ's BBQ first opened in 2015. On Fridays and Saturdays you can get FREE locally brewed beer in the cooler just past the checkout.

Opening hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they sellout.

Feges BBQ — Feges BBQ opened its first location in Houston's Greenway Plaza food court. Its second location, in the Spring Branch area, opened earlier this year.

Location: 8217 Long Point Road (Spring Branch location)

Opening hours: Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brett's BBQ Shop — Brett's BBQ Shop opened in 2018. Has a weekends-only cooler full of free beer.

Opening hours: Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to sellout; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to sellout

Killen's Barbecue — Killen's Barbecue first opened in 2013. It now has two locations, Pearland and The Woodlands. Killen's also delivers to Sienna, every week, Saturday and Sunday.

Opening hours: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to sellout; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to sellout

CorkScrew BBQ — CorkScrew BBQ first opened in 2011. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Will and Nichole Buckman.

Opening hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue — Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue opened in 2015. Originally sold only bean-to-bar chocolates and decided to step it up a notch by adding BBQ to the menu.

Opening hours: Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.