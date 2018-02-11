TAMPA, Fla.—It might not be 'Taco Tuesday,' but people can still enjoy a free taco today at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell is in the giving mood after it ran a promo to offer free Doritos Locos Tacos to all if anyone playing in the World Series stole a base during the games.

Taco Bell has run a promo like this for 11 seasons. This year’s base-stealing taco hero is Mookie Betts, an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox.

The taco treats can be grabbed at Taco Bell locations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. People who can’t make it to T-Bell in those few hours can get a taco voucher online and grab theirs anytime today.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP