HOUSTON — Mix some magical unicorns with ice cream, cake and other sweet concoctions and BOOM! You've got a recipe for success!

It's called the Unicorn Magical Dessert Bar and it opens Saturday in Montrose. (Insert happy tears here)

The pretty in pink and purple shop is a whimsical wonderland where unicorns are real and fairy tales come true.

“People, if they have kids, they want to have a party for the birthday, they can come here with their kids, have fun," said Kiran Nepal.

They serve next level ice cream, shakes, cake, pink hot chocolate and more! The unicorn shake topped with layers of cake is expected to be a hot seller.

The concept was concocted by the owners of Chills 360, the makers of rolled ice cream.

They opened a unicorn pop-up shop in Dallas but decided to put the permanent location in Houston.

The owners say it's the first unicorn dessert bar in the U.S. (Why hasn't someone thought of this sooner?!?!)

Saturday's grand opening is scheduled for 1 p.m.

