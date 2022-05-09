Texas Roadhouse opening soon near Parkdale Mall, bringing more than 200 job to the area

"What's better than fresh baked bread and a good steak?"

BEAUMONT, Texas — The grand opening of a Lone Star staple that is located near Parkdale Mall and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area is set to soon take place.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Texas Roadhouse located at 6165 Eastex Freeway.

"Save the date," Beaumont officials said. "What's better than fresh baked bread and a good steak? This new Chamber member has a great menu of good food for the whole family."

When restaurant officials first announced the new addition to the city, they said they expected to hire people to fill 225 to 250 full-time and part-time positions, according to a Texas Roadhouse release.

Steve Kelley is a managing partner. He believes staffing is the key to Texas Roadhouse's success and is excited to bring the restaurant to Beaumont.

Kelley believes he is not the only one anticipating the grand opening.

“It has been, just the level of acceptance, the excitement of people,” Kelley previously told 12News. “Anytime you wear the logo, anytime someone sees Texas Roadhouse, it is nothing but a smile.”.

Once Texas Roadhouse opens, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. They be open for lunch and dinner on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

