Southeast Texas eateries keeping popular favorites, planning to mix things up for 2023 Beaumont Restaurant Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Participating restaurants are already whipping up recipes for Southeast Texans to try during a multi-day culinary celebration in Beaumont.
Southeast Texans are counting down the days to the 5th annual Beaumont Restaurant Week.
More than 50 area restaurants will take part in the event hosted by the Beaumont Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. During 2022’s festivities at least 30 restaurants participated.
"From Tex-Mex to sushi and everything in between," Beaumont Restaurant Week is set to give attendees a taste of something they may never have tried before.
“Restaurant Week is a great opportunity for people to come out and experience local restaurants, what we have to offer,’ Robert Valvano, manager of Madison’s in Beaumont, said.
Valvano will have three restaurants serving up special dishes beginning Thursday.
“Our Port Arthur restaurant Dylan's will have a rib eye with our Capone sauce,” Valvano said. “Our Vidor location is doing a ribeye with asparagus. Then Madison’s is going a jalapeno-stuffed boudin cream cheese wrapped in beacon."
Valvano believes there will be palatable options for every type of budget. He is encouraging those looking to try something new without breaking the to attend the event.
“With all the restaurants that are participating, it's a $10 item, a $20 item, and a $30 item,” Vavano said.
Other eateries like "Elsa's Greek Grill" are bringing back popular favorites that keep customers coming back for more.
“We combine everything from our kabobs, starting from chicken kabobs, beef kabobs, shrimp,” Elzane Kaliqani, co-owner of Elsa’s Greek Grill, said. "Even when we were done with the restaurant week special, they were still asking if we were still going on."
The restaurants are hoping everyone who comes out has a good time.
“I love the fact that people get excited about the food scene and the nightlife scene in Southeast Texas,” Valvano said.
Whether a person is a lifetime Southeast Texan or if they are new to the area, organizers feel Beaumont Restaurant Week had something for everyone
Beaumont Restaurant Week starts March 2, 2023, and runs through March 12, 2023. These are the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week:
- 1701 Barbecue
- 5 Under Golf Center
- Benny’s Pizza Bocca Felice Italian Cuisine
- Boil City
- Bruno’s Italian Kitchen
- Bruno’s Grill
- Buckstin Brewing Company
- Butcher's Korner
- Carmelas Mexican Restaurant
- Cha Cha Cafe
- Charlie's Bar- B - QUE & Catering
- Crazy Cajun
- Current BMT
- Daddio's Burger
- Elsa’s Greek Grill
- Elsa's Italian Grill
- El Viejo Tony Bar and Grill Beaumont
- For the Love of Foods
- FreshPrep LLC
- Gator Country Beaumont Texas
- Hamilton's
- Hard Bean
- Honey B Ham
- The Hut
- Juan's Mexican Food
- Judice's 1927
- J. Wilson's
- JW's Patio
- Ko Korean Grill
- La Real Michoacana
- Mabel's
- Mackenzie's Pub
- Madison's On Dowlen
- Main Event
- Mama Kim’s - formerly Pho Ha
- Marble Slab Creamery on Walden
- Marble Slab Creamery on 9th in Port Arthur
- Marisela's Tamales
- Modelos Sports Cantina
- New York Pizza & Pasta - Calder
- Novrosky's
- Pho Four Seasons
- Pour09 Bar & Rooftop
- Ralph & Kacoo's
- Rao's Bakery
- Rockncrab
- Sachi's Cakes and Dessert Lab
- The Signature Kitchen by murad
- Star Bowling
- Sweet Basil
- Tacos La Bamba
- Tacos el Primo
- The West
- Texas Star Bar & Grill
- Touch Of Cajun Cafe
- Two Magnolias Cafe and Catering
- Vautrot's Cajun Cuisine
- Wing Junkie