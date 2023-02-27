Southeast Texas eateries keeping popular favorites, planning to mix things up for 2023 Beaumont Restaurant Week

Beaumont Restaurant Week starts March 2, 2023, and runs through March 12, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Participating restaurants are already whipping up recipes for Southeast Texans to try during a multi-day culinary celebration in Beaumont.

Southeast Texans are counting down the days to the 5th annual Beaumont Restaurant Week.

More than 50 area restaurants will take part in the event hosted by the Beaumont Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. During 2022’s festivities at least 30 restaurants participated.

"From Tex-Mex to sushi and everything in between," Beaumont Restaurant Week is set to give attendees a taste of something they may never have tried before.

“Restaurant Week is a great opportunity for people to come out and experience local restaurants, what we have to offer,’ Robert Valvano, manager of Madison’s in Beaumont, said.

Valvano will have three restaurants serving up special dishes beginning Thursday.

“Our Port Arthur restaurant Dylan's will have a rib eye with our Capone sauce,” Valvano said. “Our Vidor location is doing a ribeye with asparagus. Then Madison’s is going a jalapeno-stuffed boudin cream cheese wrapped in beacon."

Valvano believes there will be palatable options for every type of budget. He is encouraging those looking to try something new without breaking the to attend the event.

“With all the restaurants that are participating, it's a $10 item, a $20 item, and a $30 item,” Vavano said.

Other eateries like "Elsa's Greek Grill" are bringing back popular favorites that keep customers coming back for more.

“We combine everything from our kabobs, starting from chicken kabobs, beef kabobs, shrimp,” Elzane Kaliqani, co-owner of Elsa’s Greek Grill, said. "Even when we were done with the restaurant week special, they were still asking if we were still going on."

The restaurants are hoping everyone who comes out has a good time.

“I love the fact that people get excited about the food scene and the nightlife scene in Southeast Texas,” Valvano said.

Whether a person is a lifetime Southeast Texan or if they are new to the area, organizers feel Beaumont Restaurant Week had something for everyone

Beaumont Restaurant Week starts March 2, 2023, and runs through March 12, 2023. These are the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week:

1701 Barbecue

5 Under Golf Center

Benny’s Pizza Bocca Felice Italian Cuisine

Boil City

Bruno’s Italian Kitchen

Bruno’s Grill

Buckstin Brewing Company

Butcher's Korner

Carmelas Mexican Restaurant

Cha Cha Cafe

Charlie's Bar- B - QUE & Catering

Crazy Cajun

Current BMT

Daddio's Burger

Elsa’s Greek Grill

Elsa's Italian Grill

El Viejo Tony Bar and Grill Beaumont

For the Love of Foods

FreshPrep LLC

Gator Country Beaumont Texas

Hamilton's

Hard Bean

Honey B Ham

The Hut

Juan's Mexican Food

Judice's 1927

J. Wilson's

JW's Patio

Ko Korean Grill

La Real Michoacana

Mabel's

Mackenzie's Pub

Madison's On Dowlen

Main Event

Mama Kim’s - formerly Pho Ha

Marble Slab Creamery on Walden

Marble Slab Creamery on 9th in Port Arthur

Marisela's Tamales

Modelos Sports Cantina

New York Pizza & Pasta - Calder

Novrosky's

Pho Four Seasons

Pour09 Bar & Rooftop

Ralph & Kacoo's

Rao's Bakery

Rockncrab

Sachi's Cakes and Dessert Lab

The Signature Kitchen by murad

Star Bowling

Sweet Basil

Tacos La Bamba

Tacos el Primo

The West

Texas Star Bar & Grill

Touch Of Cajun Cafe

Two Magnolias Cafe and Catering

Vautrot's Cajun Cuisine

Wing Junkie