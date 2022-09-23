Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston

That delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston.

HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!

The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston.

The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your mouth water, but a new vending machine on the corner of Capitol and Fannin just might.

“What would I want to see in a vending machine? I would like to see pizza. I want pizza vending machines for sure," Mike Bullard said.

Mike’s wish has been granted. Vending machine pizza is now in Houston.

“This one is less than a month old," PizzaForno Houston President Daniel Albelice said.

On the outside, it’s just a wall with a touchscreen, but inside, it's so much more. Owner Daniel Albelice said pizza magic is made in less than 3 minutes.

“On the inside, it’s got a refrigeration area, a robot arm that actually takes the box pizza, slides it on a conveyor belt, and it cooks in a 420-degree oven in about 2.5 to 3 minutes," Albelice said.

But you don’t have to come all the way downtown just to try this pizza. Over the next two years, Albelice said they’re contracted to put a total of 50 machines from College Station down to Galveston.

“We’re getting blown up with people wanting to open their own machines and buy one and place one and this and that," Albelice said.

He says they have 4 machines in place already - in Friendswood, Galveston, inside Social Beer Garden and the one downtown.

Each serve up traditional toppings, but also, some unique ones like honey goat cheese.