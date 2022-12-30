'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck

Owners stated problems they were having with the City of Beaumont was the "straw that broke the camel’s back."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck.

"Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post.

The food truck owners had their share of challenges throughout 2022, including high food costs, trouble keeping staff and a decrease in customers. Despite the challenges, 2022 was also filled with major wins for the food truck.

"Two shout-outs in Texas Monthly still blows our mind, and we are very proud," the owners said. "We were incredibly honored and surprised to see our name in the Houston Chronicle’s “Best Of..” list yesterday, too."

James and Jon BBQ owners said they wanted to keep business going and were ready to open their window in January 2023, following a rest over the holidays. However, owners stated problems they were having with the City of Beaumont was the "straw that broke the camel’s back."

"We know our food is delicious," the owners said. "We know our customer service is on point. We love all our customers, both our regulars whose orders we have memorized and our new faces at the truck, trying a Snooze Button for the first time."

The food truck owners do not know what is next for them, but they did announce that, "you won’t see us in Beaumont."

"We will miss our customers," the owners said. "We love you guys. Thank you for an awesome year and a half."

