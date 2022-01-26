Little Debbie snack cakes being turned into ice cream flavors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Little Debbie is once again collaborating with Hudsonville Ice Cream to bring a cold twist on some of their classic snack cakes.
The two companies previously released a Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream last year in November.
This time around, there will be seven new flavors:
- Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses
- Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces
- Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl
- Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl
- Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream
- Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl
These snack cakes-inspired ice cream flavors, which will be available year-round, will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1 and retail for $2.50 each.