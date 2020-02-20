BUFFALO, N.Y. — Move over butter lamb. Ice cream lamb is competing for table space.

The special ice cream cakes are currently available to pre-order. You can pick your ice cream lamb starting April 4 at the Buffalo or Lockport locations.

Lake Effect Ice Cream announced back in February that they were bringing back their "butter lamb ice cream cakes" just in time for Easter.

They started the new tradition last year, even creating a new ice cream flavor for the cakes. The ice cream cakes are made of one quart of special creamy, buttery ice cream, Easter grass frosting, some spring flowers, and a coat of fluffy frosting.

Last year, Lake Effect sold out of the butter lamb ice cream cakes in just a few days. This year Lake Effect says they're prepared with even more ice cream cakes available, but they fully expect to sell out once again.



Click here to order a butter lamb ice cream cake.

