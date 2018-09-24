STAFFORD, Texas – The former Texas Instruments campus in Stafford is getting a big makeover, and it will include an In-N-Out Burger.

StreetLevel Investments broke ground as part of a press conference on Monday morning, revealing the old TI campus would be turned into a mixed-use development called "The Grid." It will feature stores, restaurants and entertainment. Fort Bend County and City of Stafford officials were on-hand for the announcement.

One of the first announcements was that the complex would feature an In-N-Out Burger, long rumored to be coming to the Houston area but never quite making it official before now.

The old TI campus announced its closure in 2012 after 45 years, according to documents on Stafford website.

Photos: Stafford's old Texas Instrument's complex is getting a big makeover

"Spanning 192 acres, the Grid will integrate 350,000 square feet of destination retail and restaurant concepts; 2,400 residential units; 500,000 square feet of creativelyfocused office space; multiple hotel brands and concepts; a premier health club; a luxury cinema; a network of pocket parks, jogging and bike trails; and activated public space, together in a walkable urban district," stated a press release from StreetLevel Investments.

Partial list of confirmed businesses/restaurants coming to the complex:

Drive Shack

Drive Shack is a premier golf entertainment destination for players of

every level, featuring interactive golf games and a full drink and food

menu. Drive Shack will have its first Texas location at the Grid.

Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake serves craft cocktails and farm-fresh comfort food,

sourcing flavors, locally-grown ingredients and ideas straight from the

farm. This will be the third Whiskey Cake location in the Houston

area.

In-N-Out Burger

Known for being quick, simple and delicious, In-N-Out Burger

features fresh, never-frozen burgers, fresh hand-cut fries and real ice

cream shakes. The Grid location will be one of the earliest In-N-Outs

opening in and around Houston.

Luma Grove

An illuminated outdoor dining destination, Luma Grove will host

some of the region’s hottest culinary concepts around communal

patios, a beer garden, outdoor games, and lively entertainment. The

expansive outdoor dining area is shaded by large heritage oaks and

illuminated by dramatic specialty lighting.

Aloft Hotels / Element by Westin

A first-of-its-kind concept in the Houston area, Aloft Hotels and

Element by Westin have teamed up to present a co-branded hotel at

the Grid. The dual concept hotel will feature 234 total keys.

JLB Partners

The first phase of the Grid’s residential component includes an initial

380 units currently underway by JLB Partners. The urban residences

will feature fresh interior design, chef-style appliances and luxury

finishes, as well as amenities such as high-tech fitness centers and onsite

bike share stations.

CBRE

CBRE has been named the leasing partner for 500,000 square feet of

creative-focused office space. The Offices at Grid enjoy direct I-69

access, as well as plentiful and convenient parking. The Offices will

also have walkable access to a multitude of amenities.

