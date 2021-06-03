Meals and deals to catch for Southeast Texas restaurant week

Supporting Southeast Texas businesses like restaurants is especially important this year after many of them have struggled during the pandemic.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Get ready to dig in, because Restaurant Week has kicked off in Beaumont. This is a week filled with fun and food, but the goal is simple: encouraging people to support local businesses.

Eating local is especially important this year, after many restaurants struggled during the pandemic. Some customers said the best part of this week is the special prices enticing them to eat out or order in.

Dooley's BBQ and Grill restaurant owner James Daniels is offering $12 for a catfish poboy.

The 2021 Restaurant Week celebration is all about showing support for local businesses.

"The pandemic, of course, has been challenging for a lot of restaurant owners, a lot of employees," Daniels said. "It's been hard trying to stay safe COVID-free, and it's a challenge."

Deals during Restaurant Week range from $10 to $20 combos. All week long, the community will be able to celebrate local businesses with great deals, businesses that lost money after COVID-19 shutdowns, causing some to close down shop.

"Southeast Texas is a food country," Daniels said. "We love to eat, we love all the different types of food. There's a lot of different restaurants here with a lot of different cuisines, and all of them are great. Each and everyone one of them put their hearts into what they does."

Restaurant week not only provides restaurant with opportunities, but it is also a fun way for foodies to try new things or rediscover favorites.

"We just know without the community, we can't be successful, so we don't take the community for granted," Daniels said. "Restaurant week is very important for all the people not being able to get out. Because of COVID, it's a good time to kind of venture out and see what you've been missing."

Restaurant Week deals will go on until March 14.