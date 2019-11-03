Tuesday is National Pancake Day! To help celebrate, both Metro Diner and IHOP are giving away free pancakes.

At Metro Diner, there's an age restriction.

At participating locations, it will give a "free stack of six sweet and fluffy silver dollar pancakes for every child under the age of 12."

No purchase is required. Click here to learn more about Metro Diner's offer.

At IHOP, you can get a free short stack of its signature buttermilk pancakes when you dine-in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some locations are extending the offer to 10 p.m.

This deal is limited to one short stack per guest. On average, a short stack of three pancakes costs $5.79.

Though pancakes are free, customers are encouraged to make a donation to help IHOP in fundraising $4 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Click here to learn more.