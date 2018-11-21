Are you ready for turkey day? Whip up a few of these traditional thanksgiving recipes for your festive feast. This Thanksgiving menu is perfect for beginners and pros alike!

EASY TURKEY AND GRAVY RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1 (12 lb) turkey

4 tbsp melted butter

2 tbsp rosemary

1 garlic clove

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly cracked pepper

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup white wine

GRAVY INGREDIENTS

Pan juices from turkey

3 cups chicken broth

1 tbsp flour mixed with water

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup red wine

1/4 tsp curry powder

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Freshly cracked pepper and salt to taste

TURKEY DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 325. Remove neck and giblets from the cavity. Rinse turkey and pat dry. Combine melted butter, rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper. Rub turkey all over with the rosemary and garlic butter. Including under the skin of the breasts to flavor the meat. Tie the legs together with butcher’s string. Place on a roasting rack in a large roasting pan. To the bottom of the pan, add 1 cup of broth, 1/2 cup of wine, and the turkey neck. Tent turkey loosely with foil and roast covered for 1 1/2 hours, adding more stock to the bottom of the pan (in 1 cup increments if it gets below about 1 inch). During the last hour of cooking, remove foil and begin basting the turkey with the juices every 15 minutes. This will help the turkey brown. One hour later check the internal temperature. Turkey is done when it reaches 165 degrees in the thickest part of the thigh and breast. Allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving, to retain the turkey’s juices.

GRAVY DIRECTIONS

Place pan on stove top, on low, and deglaze any turkey drippings from the side of the pan. Remove any fat from the pan juices with a fat separator. Transfer gravy into a large sauce pan. Add chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Then add flour and water mixture to thicken. Add bay leaf, mustard, red wine, curry powder, and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer for 3-4 minutes. Check seasoning. Add freshly cracked pepper and salt if needed. Transfer to a gravy boat and serve with the turkey.

CRANBERRY SAUCE RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1 bag fresh cranberries

1 navel orange, for zest and juice

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1 cinnamon stick

Salt for seasoning

DIRECTIONS

In a large saucepan, add cranberries, navel orange zest and juice, water, sugar, cinnamon stick, and a little bit of salt. Let it come to a boil until you start to hear the cranberries pop. Then, take it down to a simmer and keep stirring until the cranberries start to become liquefied and release their juices.

Helpful Tips:

Cranberry sauce will thicken while it cools.

How long you let it simmer depends upon how chunky you like your cranberry sauce. If you like chunky cranberry sauce: let the sauce simmer for another 2-3 mins then remove from heat. If you don’t like big chunks in your cranberry sauce: cook for 5-10 mins longer until cranberries start to break down.

VEGETARIAN STUFFING RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1/2 yellow onion

1 carrot, chopped

1 leek, white parts only & chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1/2 cup Portobello mushrooms, chopped

1/2 cup white wine OR 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 cups vegetable stock

1 tbsp thyme

5 tbsp butter, melted

1 loaf (14 oz) day old sourdough bread

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large sauté pan cook the onion, carrot, leek, and celery. After a few minutes add the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook until mushrooms begin to release their juices. Then add wine (or lemon juice) and thyme. Cook until the liquid is evaporated. Cube bread into small bite-sized pieces. Add melted butter and toss. Then, add the vegetable mixture, stock, and toss well. Turn out into a shallow baking dish (this way everyone gets a little of the crispy parts). Bake for 35-40 mins until cooked through and tops of bread begin to brown and crisp. Allow to cool, then cover and refrigerate. The day of the party: place the covered casserole in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 mins. Remove foil and bake for another 5-10 minutes until crisp.

Helpful Tip:

If bread is not a day old, cut into cubes and bake at 250 degrees until it begins to dry out and get hard.

SAUTEED BRUSSELS SPROUTS RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp olive oil, separated

4 slices of prosciutto

2 lbs of fresh Brussels sprouts, washed and sliced in half

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a pan. Sauté the prosciutto until golden brown and crispy. Drain and set aside. In the same pan (no need to wash it out) place Brussels sprouts cut side down and sauté until they begin to turn golden brown. Add vinegar and continue to cook until vinegar evaporates. Cover and cook just until sprouts are fork tender. Season with salt and pepper, then add prosciutto. Serve immediately.

APPLE RAISIN CRUMBLE RECIPE

APPLE FILLING INGREDIENTS

6 gala apples, chopped (not peeled)

1 cup black raisins

1 lemon, zest and juice

2/3 cup sugar

1 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup water

CRUMBLE TOPPING INGREDIENTS

1 cup flour

2 tbsp white sugar

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 stick melted butter

2 tbsp heavy cream

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 tbsp butter, unmelted

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl add apples, raisins, lemon zest and juice, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and water. Mix well until combined. Transfer to a heat-safe casserole dish. In a small mixing bowl combine flour, sugars, baking powder, salt, and mix well. Add melted butter, cream, and stir with a fork until crumbly. Add walnuts. Top casserole with the crumble in a single layer, covering most of the apples, but allowing some apples to peek through. Cut 1 tbsp of butter into 4 small pieces, and dot the casserole with butter. Bake 40-50 mins just until the juices start to bubble and peek through. If top needs more browning increase temperature to 375 until browned. Serve warm with butter pecan ice cream. To reheat, place in a 300-degree oven for 10-15 mins.

