Chick-fil-A announced Tuesday that they will start selling their iconic sauces in bottle-form, but, there is one catch.

It's only available in Florida. Yeah, we're sad too.

Starting in April, the sauces will be available for purchase in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

Lucky Florida residents will get to snag sauces like their signature Chick-fil-A sauce, Polynesian, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch for $3.49.

At least there is one good thing that can make 49 states feel better — 100% of the proceeds will go toward the brand's scholarship program, which awards team members scholarships to help pay for their college education.

If you have a friend or family member in Florida, send them this story and let them know that you deserve an early Christmas gift of Chick-fil-A sauces.

RELATED: Breakfast Baconator?! Wendy’s to start serving breakfast nationwide

RELATED: Sour Patch...ice cream bars? 😲

RELATED: Trader Joe's selling 'Everything but the Elote' seasoning blend

RELATED: Got a sweet and salty craving? Dunkin' has a bag of bacon for you