If you’re still trying to stick to your New Year resolution of eating better, or sticking to a specific diet, Chick-fil-A wants to help you out.

“Fast can still be keto-conscious,” advertises the popular chicken restaurant chain.

For those of you on the high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet, you’ll want to know which Chick-fil-A items have 10 or fewer net grams of carbohydrates. And which menu items are filled with protein.

And it’s not just for lunch and dinner. Chick-fil-A touts that its morning menu can also be keto-friendly.

This includes the Egg White Grill (1g net carbs, without English muffin) and the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (2g net carbs). Want lunch? The grilled chicken sandwich has 3g net carbs without the bun and the grilled chicken club sandwich has 3g net carbs without bun.

The short version: remove the bun and it’s keto-friendly. Stay away from the breaded and fried stuff, and it’s keto-friendly.

Tap here to see all of Chick-fil-A’s keto-friendly menu options.

