Mark your calendars! Tuesday, July 10 is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. The annual customer-appreciation event celebrates the company's "Eat Mor Chikin" ads, which feature cows.

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, the restaurant said. Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume. You can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for more information.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m. local time, although hours may differ at your local restaurant.

The company also announced that special Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filters will be available at all free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurants, so you can share the spirit of bovine appreciation with your friends.

