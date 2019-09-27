Get ready to escape to Wonderland with the brand-new Alice in Wonderland-themed restaurant that's headed to Downtown Jacksonville next week!

The 10/Six Grille will be celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 4 at 400 N. Hogan St. where the former Candy Apple restaurant used to be.

The restaurant offers foodies American-style eats "in a fanciful atmosphere that provides a nostalgic trip down the rabbit hole," its website description reads.

The menu includes appetizers, burgers, salads and sandwiches, but it also includes all-day brunch with Alice In Wonderland themed-foods like the "Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum" (two eggs over ham over an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce), the "Mad Hatter Breakfast" (three eggs, bacon, grits, pancakes or toast, and fresh fruit), and the "White Queen Breakfast" (three egg whites, sauteed spinach, toast and fresh fruit).

You can also get vegetarian options, as well as an array of cocktails and mocktails made with candies from its neighbors, Sweet Pete's Candy Shop.

The owner, Russ Disparti, said the food will be more affordable than its predecessor, MLG, with items starting at $7.

So why Alice in Wonderland?

"I have three daughters," Disparti said. "The desire to do something fun for them is my inspiration."

Disparti's entire family are huge Disney fans and love going to themed restaurants. However, "Jacksonville has never had anything like that," he said.

With this in mind and wanting to do something fun for his children, Disparti said it was a no brainer when Sweet Pete's approached him about adding a restaurant to the building.

"When the candy store popped up, I knew [Alice in Wonderland] is what it's going to be," he said.

Disparti added that this theme also fits his goal for the community: To offer a place to escape the stresses of reality.

"In Downtown, there's not a lot but quick lunches, it's crowded and that could add more stress," he said. "We want people to come in and relax. Bring family back on the weekend or night ... They need somewhere to go escape. We all need something fun."

Sneak peek at menu of Alice in Wonderland inspired restaurant opening Downtown

Despite being Disney fans, Disparti said the restaurant isn't inspired by Disney's take on the classic tale. Instead, it is based on Lewis Caroll's story, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."

In addition to some food inspired by Alice's adventures, there are "a lot" of decorations that fit the theme, he said.

"Clocks, mirrors, different stuff like that," he said. "It's not all necessarily Alice in Wonderland-brand items, but it's relatable to the story."

Disparti said he will be unveiling photos of the interior closer to grand opening day.

He also owns the Stout Snug, an Irish restaurant at 1190 S. Edgewood Ave. The 10/Six Grille marks Disparti's second restaurant.

If you are interested in eating at 10/Six Grille, it is taking reservations. Click here to reserve your table.

Hours:

Tuesday to Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 10 am. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Location: 400 N. Hogan St.

Click here to see the menu.