It's official! Alcohol to-go becomes a permanent thing in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott’s approval was not unexpected, but it ends the uncertainty of whether the option would remain post-pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott made it official Wednesday at noon. He signed off on a bipartisan bill that was passed on April 28 by the Texas Senate, allowing restaurants to sell alcohol along with pickup and delivery orders.

Governor Abbott originally signed an executive order in 2020 as the pandemic began. It was then extended indefinitely.

The waiver was part of an effort to keep bars and restaurants afloat as they were closed and at reduced capacity.

Alcohol to-go is now LAW in Texas!



Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk.#txlege pic.twitter.com/iPDrbjGwF1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2021

Abbott’s approval was not unexpected. In January, in celebration of National Beer Can Appreciation Day, he tweeted a picture holding a beer while posting the Dos Equis saying, "Stay thirsty, my friends."

“This new law will help businesses keep their doors open and ensure Texans keep their jobs,” said TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles. “TABC is grateful to Governor Abbott and members of the Texas Legislature for their leadership on this critically important measure. And a big thank you goes out to the efforts of alcohol retailers who have been safely and responsibly selling alcohol to go under last year’s waiver.”

Under the new law, customers can pick up alcohol (i.e., mixed drinks, wine and malt beverages, which will include both beer and ale starting Sept. 1) with food orders. Alcohol can also be delivered with food orders to customers.

Texas becomes the tenth state to make alcohol to-go permanent, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.