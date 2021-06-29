Fatherhood Effect to hold virtual workshop

Organizers say it will include demonstrations of best fatherhood engagement practices.

Fatherhood Effect, a program where fathers learn to connect better with their children, is hosting a free virtual workshop.

It's this Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The class will be hosted by Dion Chavis, a popular speaker, author, and daddy blogger.

Organizers say the virtual workshop would include demonstrations of best practices for fatherhood engagement and retention; building bridges between fathers and service providers; understanding the importance of responsible parenting, empathy, and mindfulness.

Registration is still open for the virtual workshop.