Fatherhood Effect to hold virtual workshop

Fatherhood Effect, a program where fathers learn to connect better with their children, is hosting a free virtual workshop.
It's this Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The class will be hosted by Dion Chavis, a popular speaker, author, and daddy blogger.
Organizers say the virtual workshop would include demonstrations of best practices for fatherhood engagement and retention; building bridges between fathers and service providers; understanding the importance of responsible parenting, empathy, and mindfulness.
Registration is still open for the virtual workshop.
To register, email JKamp@Buckner.org or call Jada Kamp at (409) 730-5082.