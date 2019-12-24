TEXAS, USA — So you burned the Christmas ham and are not in the mood to try again, so you googled, "fast-food places open on Christmas."
Yeah, we've been there. Actually, a lot of Texans can relate.
A survey shows the most google-searched thing on Christmas in the Lone Star State. The answer — "Which fast-food chains are open?"
We reached out to a few big chains in Texas to see who plans to cater to those wanting some fries or sweets:
- McDonald's (drive-thru only)
- Burger King
- Starbucks
- Sonic Drive-In
- IHOP
- Denny's
So there ya have it, folks! If you're craving a Big Mac or a short stack, these places are here for you.
Select locations vary. Visit each chain's website for more details.
