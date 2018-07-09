Grandma. Grandpa. Nana. Papa. Mawaw. Pawpaw. Abuela or abuelita. Abuelo or abuelito.

No matter what we call them in our respective families, our grandparents hold a special place in our hearts -- especially in Texas. Family is everything in the Lone Star State and a recent study seems to support that sentiment.

There is something special about the love Texans have for those at the head of our family tree.

As Texans, we express that love in the most profound way we know how. There goes the saying: "everything is bigger in Texas."

National Grandparents Day is Sept. 9. So, in honor of such a special day to commemorate those special people in our lives, a senior living community studied Google Trend analytics to determine which states were the most grateful of their loving grandparents. In order to rank them, they looked at each state’s volume per capita on search terms like, “gifts for grandma,” “gifts for grandpa,” “gift ideas for grandma,” “Christmas gifts for grandfather” or simply “grandma,” “grandpa,” “grandmother,” or “grandfather.”

According to the Google Trends data collected, Minnesotans are the most grateful grandchildren in the United States, with Texans not too far behind.

Courtesy: Provision Living Senior Living Communities, Google Trends data

Provision Living Senior Living Communities

Ohio (No.2), Texas (No.3), Georgia (No.4), and Michigan (No.5) rounded out the top five "grandparent-loving" states in the country, according to the study conducted by Provision Living Senior Living Communities.

As seen in the graphic, one of the interesting trends of the study is that most of the high ranking states lie in the middle on the country, geographically.

Just goes to show there is a right way to love and spoil Papa or Mawmaw: the Texan way.

***Editor's note: The results and rankings were based on search volume per capita of the following search terms***:

"Grandparents day, national grandparents day, gifts for grandma, gifts for grandmother, gifts for grandparents, gifts for grandpa, gifts for grandfather, mother’s day gifts for grandma, mother’s day gifts for grandmother, gift ideas for grandma, gift ideas for grandmother, Christmas gifts for grandma, Christmas gifts for grandmother, Christmas gifts for grandparents, grandma gifts, grandmother gifts, best gifts for grandma, best gifts for grandmother, father's day gifts for grandpa, gifts for grandfather, Christmas gifts for grandpa, Christmas gifts for grandfather, best grandpa gifts, best grandfather gifts, grandpa gift ideas, father’s day gifts for grandfather."

