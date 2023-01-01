Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year

Dawson Reid Taylor was born at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family.

Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.

The bundle of joy weighed in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.

Dr. Pieternelle delivered Dawson Reid Taylor, and the nurses who assisted were Taylor Brownlie, Lindsey Theriot, and Jessica Ferrell.

12News would like to congratulate the couple on their new arrival!

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a CHRISTUS Southeast Texas release:

Happy 2023 🎉 CHRISTUS Southeast Texas is thrilled to share the news of our first baby of the new year.

Baby Boy: Dawson Reid Taylor

Born January 1, 2023 at 1:03 am

Kaci and Thomas Taylor (parents)

Baby weighed 6lb 7oz and 19 3/4inches.

Dr.Pieternelle was the OB/GYN.

Nurses: Taylor Brownlie,RN Lindsey Theriot,RN, and Jessica Ferrell