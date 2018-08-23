GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A lot of history has been made between 1918 and 2018.

Imagine living through all of it.

Bonecrusher, the alligator snapping turtle of the Greensboro Science Center, just celebrated his 100th birthday.

He was born in South East Texas around 1918 and comes from the Abilene Zoo in Texas.

The turtle has seen the first moon-landing, four different wars, the invention of TV and cellphones, and 18 presidents.

To celebrate this milestone, the Reptile and Amphibian keepers at the science center threw Bonecrasher a party.

Visitors got Greensboro Science Center temporary tattoos, they created alligator snapping turtle footprints, learned about the reptile’s unique features, and signed a very large card wishing Bonecrusher a happy birthday.

Those greeting the turtle on its birthday also got to sing ‘Happy Birthday.’

Oh! And Bonecrusher enjoyed special birthday meal of… crawdads!

