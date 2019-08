BEAUMONT, Texas — Today we took a 2019 RAM 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4x4 pickup out for a spin.

Call Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Silsbee at (409) 385-3796 or visit them at http://1MooreCDJR.com to get yours!

Here's a YouTube playlist of all our 12News Test Drive videos...