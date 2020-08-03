A wild horse known as the "king of the beach" in the Outer Banks has died at the age of 40, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

Amadeo passed away Friday night the group said on its Facebook page.

The wild horse became increasingly stiff in his rear legs and hips the past few weeks. Eventually, he was unable to get up.

The group said Amadeo died peacefully.

"His 40-year-old body just couldn't keep up with him anymore, and he died quickly and peacefully, and on his own terms," the post said.

"He was surrounded in love by his horse friends, Luna the barn kitty, his canine best friend Lucile, and our herd manager and trainer."

Amadeo was buried in his pasture on Saturday.

The group said the older wild horse was "the king of the beach and the heart and soul of CWHF."

He spent more than 20 years in the wild and leaves behind many offspring.

The group said despite his blindness, Amadeo trusted those who cared for him.

