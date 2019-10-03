PADRE ISLAND, Texas — It’s spring break and a lot of you might be heading to the beach. If you are, here’s a warning for you – watch out for rattlesnakes!

The Padre Island National Seashore put the warning out Saturday after seeing two rattlers sunning themselves right next to a beach access walkway. They say it’s a good reminder to stay out of the dunes and to watch the edge of walkways.

While rattlers will usually leave you alone, if you’re not careful where you’re stepping or have a curious pet, bad things could happen!

Just last month, we told you snakes will be out and about more as the temperatures rise.

