BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is asking for the community's help to find out who left six kittens to die in a kitchen garbage bag last week.

The kittens were found abandoned in a drainage ditch—tied up in a 13-gallon kitchen garbage bag—in the 1300 block of Lindbergh Drive the morning of Sept. 10, Beaumont Animal Care said in a news release.

A concerned resident walking his dog Tuesday morning notified officials when his dog found the bag of kittens, Beaumont Animal Care manager Matthew Fortenberry said in the statement.

“Mr. Robert Coates, who lives on the street, was horrified and pulled the kittens out of the bag and brought them to us at the shelter," Fortenberry said in the release.

Animal cruelty is a state jail felony with penalties ranging from 180 days to two years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 under Texas law, Beaumont Animal Care said.

Beaumont Animal Care asks that anyone with information on who the kittens belonged to or who may have abandoned them by the road call Beaumont Animal Care at (409) 838-3304 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-Tips.

For more information or directions to the shelter, visit the city’s website at www.beaumonttexas.gov.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

