The Lumberton Animal Control is full and no extension will be given for the animals, according to a Facebook post from 'The Animals at Lumberton Animal Shelter.'

10 dogs as well as several kittens are in the shelter, although it's only a six-kennel facility, the post said.

"The pound is full. There will be no extend time given," the page organizer said in the post.

Any rescues interested in helping or people looking to adopt a pet should call before Monday or the animals will be euthanized, the post said.

The Animals at Lumberton Texas Animal Control 🚨 The pound is full . There will be no extend time given, 10 dogs in there and a few kittens/cats and it's only a six kennel pound.🚨 🚨Here is a few of the ones from when I last visited to take...

"Please somebody help these sweet babies. They have not very much time left at all," the organization said in the post.

The Lumberton Animals Animal Control is located at 120 East Chance Cutoff in behind the police department and the library. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories lik this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.