The Lumberton Animal Control is full and no extension will be given for the animals, officials said in a Facebook post.

10 dogs as well as several kittens are in the shelter, although it's only a six-kennel facility, the post said.

"The pound is full. There will be no extend time given," the organization said in the post.

Any rescues interested in helping or people looking to adopt a pet should call before Monday or the animals will be euthanized, the animal shelter said.

SEE THE PUPPIES + KITTIES | Here's the listings on the Lumberton Animal Control's Facebook page

"Please somebody help these sweet babies. They have not very much time left at all," the organization said in the post.

The Lumberton Animals Animal Control is located at 120 East Chance Cutoff in Lumberton behind the police department and the library. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in helping the animals should call (409) 755-2650 and ask for Don at Animal Control, the post said.

