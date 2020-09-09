Three dogs reportedly neglected, left behind during Hurricane Laura need new homes

Beaumont Animal Care is searching for loving homes for the dogs after the dogs were seized on Tuesday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three dogs reportedly left behind during Hurricane Laura are in need of a new home after they were seized due to 'neglect.'

On Tuesday, Beaumont Animal Care were given custody of the "three neglected Pit Bull type dogs" during a civil seizure.

Beaumont Animal Care officers investigated the week before at a house on Pipkin Street, where the dogs dogs were found in "various conditions of neglect, including improper tethering, insufficient water and various skin conditions including one that had an infected neck from the beginning of an ingrown collar."

After "repeated attempts to educate the owner" a warrant was issued for the seizure of the animals according to a Beaumont Animal Care news release.

Criminal charges could follow according to the release.

If you're interested in adopting one of the dogs, you can call (409)-838-3304.

You can also see the dogs on Beaumont Animal Care's Facebook page.

From a Beaumont Animal Care news release:

