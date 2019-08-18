ROSE CITY, Texas — The Rose City Marshall who helped get over 20 dogs out of a suspected puppy mill started a GoFundMe towards their recovery.

The fundraiser has gotten over $700 in donations over the last nine days.

Volunteers with Cane Rosso Rescue, based in Carrollton, traveled their facility outside of Dallas traveled to Rose City to get four of the dogs shortly after they found in filthy conditions without access to food and water.

Rose City Marshall Ken Bost said he expects to file charges in a few weeks in connection with the dogs found in deplorable conditions August 8.

Arthur, one of the dogs taken to the Dallas area, will need major surgery with a veterinary orthopedist, Cane Rosso Rescue said. The other three dogs, Trixie, Houston, and Beau, needed deworming treatments and recover from the malnutrition.

The remaining dogs are in foster homes.

