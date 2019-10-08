ROSE CITY, Texas — The twenty to 25 dogs rescued from a suspected puppy mill in Rose City are all now safe in foster homes, in the search for their forever homes.

Rose City Marshall Ken Bost told 12News he expects to file charges in a few weeks in connection with the dogs found in deplorable conditions August 8.

12News anchor Lauren Hensley talked to one of the rescue groups that took in four of the dogs.

Cane Rosso Rescue, based in Carrollton, said they are lending a hand. Volunteers from their facility outside of Dallas traveled to Rose City to get the dogs.

Animal lovers tagged the group on Facebook, asking if they could help. Rescue volunteers worked all day yesterday and today to come up with a travel plan to safely transport four of the dogs.



The rescue said three of the dogs are in pretty good shape and one will have a long road to recovery. However, they are optimistic about all of the dogs' futures.

"They deserve the opportunity to be real dogs. and not just locked in a cage where they are going to bred their whole lives," volunteer Kelly Gray said. "With us, they are going to go to a home or facility where they are going to live inside.

"They are going to get to sleep on the couch. They are going to get to have a life that these dogs deserved from the beginning."

The dogs are being checked out by a vet, rescuers said. They named the black lab Trixie. The group named the other three dogs Houston, Arthur and Beau, as in Beaumont.

Rescuers said they are hopeful that Trixie, who is in the best condition of the four, could possibly be available for fostering or adoption within two weeks. The other dogs may need some time to recover.

