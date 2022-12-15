Man arrested after baby husky thrown off Houston balcony

HOUSTON — A man accused of throwing a baby husky off a balcony in November has been arrested, according to Harris County Precinct 1 deputies.
Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges after deputies said he was the man caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony, causing the puppy to fall 15 feet to the concrete below.
The puppy was heard crying in pain as Hankins was seen walking back to his apartment, leaving the dog to suffer alone, deputies said.
Houston SPCA rescued the dog and discovered it suffered a broken leg that staff later learned is irreparable. A veterinarian had to perform an amputation.
The dog is currently recovering in a foster home and is doing well, according to the rescue organization.
Hankins could face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Precinct 1 deputies said if you see an animal in distress or any other type of animal cruelty to call 832-927-1659. You can also report animal cruelty or distressed animals to the SPCA by calling 713-869-7722 or filing a report here.