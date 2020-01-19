STEPHENVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services is alerting the public of a rabid puppy that was housed at an animal shelter in Stephenville.

According to the Texas DSHS Facebook post, a 6-month-old dog named, "Miss Furbulous" developed rabies and may have spread the virus to visitors.

Texas DSHS officials are urging anyone who went to the Erath County Humane Society during Jan. 3 through Jan. 15 to see a doctor for possible rabies exposure.

The rabid puppy is described as being a 6-month-old white lab mix that weighed 20 pounds.

Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals, department officials say.

Visitors who did not come in contact with the dog are not at risk of contracting the virus, according to Texas DSHS.

Anyone who has questions is encouraged to contact DSHS at 817-825-9230.

