HOUSTON — The pit bull shot and killed during the controversial drug raid in southeast Houston last month wasn't the only dog in the house, KHOU 11 has confirmed.

The dogs’ owners, Dennis and Rhogena Tuttle, were also killed in a shootout with undercover Houston narcotics officers.

After the raid, BARC took custody of the Tuttles’ 8-year-old Labrador retriever and 11-month-old border collie mix.

Sadly, the Labrador was later euthanized because it had “severe behavior issues,” including lunging and biting, according to BARC. They say the Lab appeared to be emotionally traumatized and they determined he was too dangerous to be adopted out.

The border collie mix named Bayleigh had a much happier ending. A rescue group found a home for her in Colorado.

