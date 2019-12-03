BEAUMONT, Texas — More than a thousand people have signed an online petition to encourage the city council to build a second dog park in Beaumont.

Holli Petersen comes to Rogers Park often to walk her 2-year-old Boykin Spaniel. However, she believes a dog park would be ideal for her dog.

"[If] you have a dog like I do, they go out and chase a tree or a bird and they can get in traffic or get lost," said Petersen.

Peterson started an online petition for a second dog park in the city, and so far it has gained over 1,000 names. She believes the dog park should be placed behind the tennis courts at Rogers Park on Dowlen Road.

It would serve as a second park for the city's dog lovers, in addition to the existing Ida Reed Dog Park on Louisiana Street.

Councilman W.L. Pate believes the whole council will support the proposal as long as funding can be found in the city's capital plan.

"I'm just so happy about the support everyone has shown," said Petersen.

Mayor Becky Ames has also expressed support. However, Petersen says will have to wait for the city to take action.

"It's a wonderful park and it's located where there are a lot of apartments nearby," Petersen said.

Councilman Mike Getz plans on addressing the proposal with the city council as early as next week.