ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County woman is stepping up to save stray dogs that are being dumped north of Vidor. Abby Macentire told 12News she's seen a shocking number of dogs being abandoned near North Tram Road and Honeybee Lane.

"They'll be here for days and then when it gets cold they'll go hide, and normally when it starts getting cold is when I come out and look for them," said Macentire.

Macentire claims while she's busy trying to help the animals, a neighbor is actually shooting the dogs, trying to keep them away from his own dog that's in heat.

"Not only is he shooting the strays, but he's shooting people's animals as well, and he's been confronted, he's admitted to shooting the animals," said Macentire.

Macentire is determined to make sure it doesn't happen again. She said she checks on the strays, and when she can she takes them in to find them new homes.

"I will pick them up, I do not want them getting shot, I don't want them getting left out here in the cold and hungry," said Macentire.

Animal Control doesn't operate outside of city limits, so the Orange County Sheriff's office handles these issues.

Orange county Sheriff's Deputy Rocky Bridges said the stray dog problem isn't isolated to just one area of the county, it's happening all over.

Bridges said it's illegal to abandon your pets, and if your caught it's a Class "C" misdemeanor. It's also against the law to shoot domestic animals like dogs, cats and ferrets, unless you're protecting yourself, your livestock, or your property.

Bridges explained that there is no animal shelter in Orange County. When strays are reported to the sheriff's office, they examine the situation and from there it's a case by case basis. They can't house the animals for more than two days. They're held at a vets office, and if they're there for more than two days the animals are euthanized. Bridges said unless the animal is injured or a danger and they can't find the owner, he usually leaves them.

Bridges said Orange County also has a county wide leash ordinance. They must be pinned up, on a leash, or kept inside the house.

The deputies do their best with the resources they have. If someone is experiencing these problems in their neighborhood, Bridges urges them to call and report it. He said it's very important to have proof of what's going on.

Macentire has a message for the people who are abandoning their dogs:

"Your animals that you dumped are sitting right where you left them waiting for you to pick them up, they're out here, they're waiting for you, they're getting cold, they're getting hungry, and they're waiting for you most of all, and you dumped them like they're nothing and they're not."

More:

Orange County Sheriff's Office: (409) 883-2612