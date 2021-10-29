Texas Parks and Wildlife looking into potential sighting of 2 mountain lions in San Marcos

The department said it has not confirmed any sightings in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists are working to investigate a potential sighting of two mountain lions in San Marcos.

TPWD said it has been in contact with the City of San Marcos Animal Control. It has asked for more information, including specifics about where the potential sightings took place.

In order to confirm a mountain lion sighting, biologists must visit the site and look for evidence of the animal. Currently, TPWD has no record of confirmed mountain lion sightings in Hays County.

In the last 365 days, 32 mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Texas, according to TPWD’s website. Evidence used to confirm sightings can include tracks and scat.

TPWD told KVUE that when a mountain lion sighting is reported, wildlife biologists and game wardens interview the individuals who reported it first. Based on the “nature of the report,” biologists may visit the site to confirm.

In Texas, mountain lions are a part of the “natural landscape.” So, TPWD said it doesn’t consider taking action unless a lion is found in a no-tolerance zone, like near a school, or is exhibiting threatening behavior.

If a sighting is confirmed, TPWD will discuss concerns; guidance on how to co-exist and protect pets and livestock; and what do to if confronted with those who reported it.

TPWD said it is extremely rare to see a mountain lion, but if you believe you have, the next step is to contact a biologist with TPWD.