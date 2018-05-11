PANDHARKAWADA, India – “One of the most challenging and difficult operations of the century” is over.

The Times of India reports T-1, the tigress responsible for killing as many as 14 people, was shot dead Friday night.

Nawab Shafath Ali Khan’s son, Asghar, shot the 5-year-old big cat on bait without any tranquilizing efforts, the publication reported.

There was no wildlife veterinarian accompanying him, which is mandatory.

The high court and Supreme Court of India ordered tranquilizing efforts must be made before eliminating the animal.

T-1 is responsible for killing three villagers in August, according to the Times of India. The whereabouts of T-1’s two cubs are unknown.

Wildlife officials tried using Calvin Klein Obsession cologne to lure the tigress, who rangers tried to find for nearly two years.

Note: Some publications have reported T-1 is responsible for killing 13 people. However, Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis reported the tigress is responsible for 14 people’s deaths after a phone interview with Nawab Shafath Ai Khan. The above photo of a tiger is a file photo and is not the actual tiger shot by Nawab Shafath Ali Khan’s son, Asghar.

The tiger is India's national animal and is categorized as endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The New York Times reports India’s critically endangered tiger population is drastically increasing. Monitoring, new technology and stricter wildlife laws have led to an increase in the tiger count, from 1,411 in 2006 to about 2,500 today.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

