LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is getting a new kitten. UPS transported one-year-old Meru from the Los Angeles Zoo at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22.

Meru will join Kimti and NeeCee at the new Snow Leopard Pass exhibit near Tiger Tundra. The exhibit, set to open in March, will transport guests to a small Himalayan village in Nepal.