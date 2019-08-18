JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A lost dog got a ride in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office patrol car, but deputies are hoping they can find his owner.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the dog on their Facebook page around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, August 18.

"Is this your guy?" the post said. "He was found on HWY 90 near Exxon. Loves riding in patrol cars, treats and hugs! If he is yours, we will return him!"

The dog's family should call the sheriff's office at (409) 835-8411 to get him back.

