PORT NECHES, Texas — This gator took a little Friday morning stroll down a Port Neches road this morning.

Nicole Reiley captured him making his way across Spur 136 on video.



The gator ambles over to a bird, who moves out of his way. Then he continues toward a ditch.

This isn't the first time a gator has been spotted in Mid County.

Terri Ann spotted this one going down Hogaboom Road in Groves near the Praxair plant on Friday, May 14.

He ended up being caught by Groves and Port Neches animal control officers, who took him back to the bayou, Groves Fire Chief Dale Jackson said.

