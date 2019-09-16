SAN ANTONIO — Hogs typically weigh around 200 pounds, but members of the Lone Star Trapping team caught a massive 411-pound feral hog at a golf course in Bexar County.

Wyatt Walton and the trapping team have been removing hogs around the city since 2016. They caught the behemoth boar on September 12.

“We have captured over 1,200 feral hogs...in the last three years, not including another 2,000 from surrounding Home Owner Associations such as Stillwater Ranch," Walton said.

“The work isn’t done," said Walton.

