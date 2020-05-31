ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. — An unexpected visitor made an appearance at the headstone of an unknown soldier at a national park in Georgia.
A maintenance supervisor at Anderson National Historic sight in Georgia snapped a photo of a young fawn huddled next to one of the headstones in the park's cemetery.
The fawn's mother came back for it later in the day, park service workers said.
The photo of the fawn was shared by the Andersonville National Historic Site on its Facebook page. It said the young guest was giving the gravesite a special honor with its visit.
The Andersonville National Historic Site used to house Camp Sumter, one of the Confederacy's largest military prisons, during the Civil War, according to the National Parks Service website.
It was used to keep more than 45,000 Union soldiers behind bars after they were captured in the war, the website says.
Following the end of the Civil War, the burying ground for the prison was designated a national cemetery on July 26, 1865.
RELATED: Coronavirus makes Boy Scouts find creative way of honoring veterans on Memorial Day weekend
RELATED: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier sentinels continue their duty through coronavirus pandemic
